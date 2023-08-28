A Waterville man who plotted to attack a Chicago mosque has been accused of a jailhouse assault.

Xavier Pelkey, 19, was indicted by the Somerset County grand jury last week for aggravated assault, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Pelkey allegedly assaulted another inmate with a chair at the Somerset County Jail in Madison, the Sentinel reported.

Pelkey conspired with a juvenile in Canada and the United States to attack the Shiite mosque during spring break. He was arrested in February 2022 at his home, where federal investigators found homemade devices and handpainted Islamic State group flags. Pelkey was indicted that April by a grand jury for knowingly possessing unregistered destructive devices. In November 2022, he was indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiring to provide material aid to terrorists.

Pelkey pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists in federal court in Bangor this past April. That was part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors dropped the explosives charge.

Pelkey and the other two juveniles had sworn allegiance to the terrorist Islamic State group and professed a belief in Sunni Islam and considered Shiite Muslims nonbelievers.