Caribou resident Jason Cunrod, 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday to being part of a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Cunrod appeared in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

He was one of 21 people charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Seven have been sentenced. Of the 14 others, nine have pleaded guilty, including Cunrod.

Conspirators allegedly sold the drugs in Aroostook and Penobscot counties and other locations over four years, between January 2018 and December 2021, court records stated.

Cunrod could face up to 20 years in prison and up to $1 million in fines, followed by supervised release of anywhere from three years to life, according to the Bangor court.

He will be sentenced at a later date by a federal district court judge.