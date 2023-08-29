Eight people are facing drug trafficking charges after a months-long investigation into sales of crack cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in central Maine and the midcoast, Maine State Police announced on Tuesday.

Investigators from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s South Central Office in Augusta, Mid-Coast Office in Thomaston and Western Maine Office in Lewiston had spent several months investigating the network of drug traffickers operating in Waldo, Kennebec and Androscoggin counties prior to the bust, according to the news release.

Charged in the investigation are Stephon Davis, 27, of Waterville (two counts of aggravated trafficking Fentanyl, one count aggravated trafficking cocaine); Baron Thompson, 45, of Winslow (trafficking fentanyl, one count trafficking cocaine); Meloney Moody, 48, of Winslow (five counts aggravated trafficking cocaine, four counts aggravated trafficking fentanyl, two counts aggravated trafficking methamphetamine); Dawn Wilbur, 51, of Winslow (one count trafficking cocaine); Charles Hinton, 45, of Savannah, Georgia, (one count trafficking cocaine and

one count felony possession of fentanyl; Dominique Kirk, 25, of Lewiston (two counts aggravated trafficking fentanyl and two counts aggravated trafficking cocaine), Allen James, 41, of Waterville (one count aggravated trafficking cocaine); and Alivia Gordon, 25, of Jackson (one count trafficking cocaine.

According to state police, the investigation included many hours of surveillance, vehicle stops, undercover purchases of a variety of drugs from the group and the execution of several search warrants.

Stephon Davis was arrested in June. Thompson, Moody, Wilbur, Hinton and Kirk were arrested on August 23, after police executed search warrants at residences on Bellevue Street in Winslow. Kirk was brought to the Androscoggin County Jail, the other four to Kennebec County Jail.

Allen James and Alivia Gordon were arrested on Sunday after a vehicle chase by the Maine State Police in Augusta. They were brought to Waldo County Jail for booking. Stephon Davis is currently being held at the Somerset County Jail.

Police reported seizing 175 grams of cocaine base “crack” and 60 grams of fentanyl with an approximate street value of $20,000.

According to the press release, the investigation is continuing, and police said more arrests are likely.