A Waldoboro man was killed Monday afternoon in a collision near Moody’s Diner.

Paul Thompson, 78, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro on Route 1 in Waldoboro about 2:40 p.m. when he was involved in a collision with a 1987 Volkswagen Vanagan driven by Louis Tay of Ontario, according to the PenBay Pilot.

Thompson died at the scene, while Tay and his three passengers weren’t injured, the Pilot reported.

The crash happened between Route 1’s intersections with Route 220 and Old Route 1, according to the Lincoln County News.

The circumstances that led up to the collision aren’t yet clear, and it remains under investigation, the Pilot reported.