The town of Unity has hired a former employee from a neighboring town to run its town office.

Loni-Ann Spaulding, the former town clerk in Knox, started work as Unity’s new administrative assistant roughly two weeks ago, according to Tony Avlia, one of the town’s three elected selectmen.

Anne Goodblood — Unity’s deputy town clerk, deputy treasurer and deputy tax collector — remains in the same role she had under Spaulding’s predecessor, Kari Hunt, who left her position in late July to take a job in Waldo County’s finance office. The town office was closed for most of August, but Goodblood came into the town office once a week to process paperwork while selectmen were looking to hire a new clerk, Avila said.

Avila said Tuesday that it has been a “pretty smooth” transition between the successive administrative assistants. Spaulding also serves as Unity’s town clerk, treasurer, tax collector and registrar of voters.

“She hopped right in the driver’s seat,” he said.

Spaulding was at the selectmen’s hour-long meeting Tuesday night, which drew nine local residents who talked to the board about fairly mundane business such as buying new flag holders for local veterans’ graves, and whether to repair or replace a sign at a local boat landing that had been vandalized with profanity.

Hunt’s departure created a slight delay in the town preparing and sending out its tax bills to property owners, selectmen said. Spaulding told residents at the meeting that the billing data had been sent to a commercial printer and that residents should be getting their bills soon.

“The big thing was getting Loni in there, getting her set up and getting the tax bills out,” Selectman Dan McCormick told residents.