The Green Bay Packers released former University of Maine wide receiver Andre Miller on Tuesday.

Another former Black Bear wide receiver, Zavier Scott, was waived by the Indianapolis Colts earlier this month with an injury settlement.

Both are undrafted free agents.

The Packers signed Old Town’s Miller on Aug. 1 and he reportedly was on the field for 27 snaps during the Packers’ three preseason games.

The 6-foot-2, 224-pound Miller had signed with the New York Giants a year ago and was converted from wide receiver to tight end. However, he suffered a broken forearm in training camp and underwent surgery to repair it.

He returned to the Giants’ practice squad on Oct. 26, 2022.

He was waived by the Giants with an injury designation in June due to a lower-body injury suffered during the off-season.

The Packers signed Miller on Aug. 1 and returned him to his natural wide receiver position.

He played on mostly special teams during the preseason games and could still land on the Packers’ practice squad or on another team’s practice squad.

Miller, a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection, caught 104 passes for 1,848 yards and 14 touchdowns during his career at UMaine after transferring from Bangor’s Husson University.

His 1,848 received yards ranks 14th on the school’s all-time list.

He played seven games in which he amassed at least 100 receiving yards.

Scott was a third team All-CAA wide receiver last fall after racking up 805 total yards. The University of Connecticut transfer was UMaine’s leading receiver with 42 catches for 434 yards and he was also the Black Bears’ No. 2 rusher with 371 yards on 39 carries.

His 9.3 yards-per-carry average was tops in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Scott reportedly tore the meniscus in his knee, according to Coltswire.

As a result of being waived with an injury settlement, Scott doesn’t have to go on the injured reserve list, which would have forced him to miss the entire season.

That means he can re-sign with the Colts when he is healthy.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Scott had been an intriguing player throughout training camp because of his positional versatility between running back and wide receiver, Coltswire said.