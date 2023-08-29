A Saco man arrested last week in Portland with what police described as enough fentanyl to kill 41,500 people may have had even more of the lethal drug in the form of counterfeit prescription pills, according to the Portland Police Department.

Counterfeit prescription pills seized from Justin Williams of Saco on Aug. 21. Courtesy of Portland Police Department

Justin Williams, 22, was arrested on Aug. 21 after a traffic stop during which police reported finding 83 grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of cocaine base, 60 grams cocaine HCL, 102 grams methamphetamine, 169 Adderall pills, 198 Xanax pills and 261 Oxycodone pills.

“After further testing of the 628 pills (Adderall, Xanax pills, Oxycodone), they were found to be counterfeit and many of them tested presumptive positive for fentanyl and methamphetamines.” Portland Police said in a press release Tuesday.

The police said dealers are selling the fake pills as a way to increase profits “at anyone’s expense” and noted that a 17-year Portland girl overdosed on fentanyl Monday after taking what she believed was an Oxycodone pill.

Williams was initially charged with five counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, along with other minor charges. Police did not say whether further charges would result from the discovery of the counterfeit drugs.