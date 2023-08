A 32-year-old man died at Penobscot County Jail on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

James Mylen of Winterport was found unresponsive in the bathroom area of a cell block at around 2:45 a.m., according to county officials. Medical personnel administered first aid, but Mylen remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

Officials believe that Mylen died after experiencing a serious medical event. An investigation into his death is ongoing, and his family have been notified.