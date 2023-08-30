A custody battle turned deadly in Florida as a child who should have been returned home to Maine was instead killed by his mother, according to police.

Brandy Hutchins was ordered to turn over her 10-year-old son to his father and her ex-husband, Nick Hutchins, so he could bring him back to Maine, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

When that didn’t happen, detectives worked to find the boy to bring him to Nick Hutchins, who according to the Portland Press Herald, lives in Jay.

Sheriff Grady Judd said based on his office’s investigation, Brandy Hutchins killed her son, as well as her 19-year-old daughter, who had a different father.

She then turned the gun on herself, Grady said.

“I can’t imagine a more horrific set of circumstances. My heart breaks for all the family. We are devastated for this beautiful 10-year-old child. All because Mom didn’t want to turn the child over to the rightful father pursuant to a court order,” Grady said.

Grady said Hutchins has no criminal history and there was no indication there would be violence.

The investigation is ongoing.