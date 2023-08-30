A UPS truck driver crashed into the patio at Red’s Eats in Wiscasset early Sunday morning.

Charles Moss, 37, of Westbrook was driving a Freightliner truck registered to UPS on Route 1 about 5:50 a.m. when he lost control and veered across the road, crashing into a granite post and the restaurant’s patio, according to The Times Record.

Moss claimed he hydroplaned, but Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine told The Times Record that speeding and fatigue are more likely causes of the crash.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Red’s Eats owner Debbie Gagnon told The Times Record that the patio, which seats 40 people, was “totaled.”

While the patio is being repaired, tables have been moved to the sidewalk and patrons also are being directed to picnic tables along the Sheepscot River.