A judge on Wednesday afternoon set a cash bail of $250,000 for a man who allegedly drove his car into four state troopers in Hollis on Sunday, the Portland Press Herald reported. He is currently being held at the York County Jail.

Tyler Croston, 24, of Westbrook, is accused of driving his 2017 Subaru WRX into the state troopers while they were investigating a family dispute Sunday night.

State Troopers Jake Mowry, David Lemieux and Dakota Stewart and recruit Shane St. Pierre were conducting interviews at a residence at the intersection of Route 202 and Star Lane about 10 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

As they stood near the driveway, the car driven by Croston traveling east on Route 202, also known as Hollis Road, at about 11:12 p.m. veered into the breakdown lane and struck the four state troopers, York County Sheriff William King said Monday morning.

Croston was charged with aggravated operating under the influence, aggravated driving to endanger, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.