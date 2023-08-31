Wet roads and high speeds left a man in serious condition after his Jeep hydroplaned and rolled over in Cross Lake Township on Wednesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Curtis Deschaine of Wallagrass was traveling south on Caribou when he lost control of his 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to state police. The Jeep went off the road and rolled over multiple times before coming to rest on its roof in an embankment.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe Deschaine may have been traveling too fast for the heavy rain and wet roads.

He was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent, about 20 miles northwest of Cross Lake Township, by ambulance and later brought by Lifeflight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

On Thursday afternoon, police reported that Deschaine remained in serious, but stable condition.