A crash involving two pickup trucks closed part of an intersection in Bangor on Thursday evening.

A red and a black pickup collided just before 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Stillwater Avenue and Hogan Road. One truck flipped over.

Drivers cannot drive north on Stillwater Avenue past Hogan Road. Police are on scene directing traffic.

There is no information available about what caused the crash. The road reopened at 5:30 p.m.