A Cushing woman is accused of attacking a man with an ax.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office told the Courier Gazette that the man was attacked about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Prior Court home in Cushing.

When deputies arrived, they found the man with ax injuries that appeared to need stitches.

Sherry Hart, 53, was arrested for the attack and charged with aggravated assault.

The Courier Gazette reported Hart appeared in court Wednesday and was being held on $10,000 cash bail.