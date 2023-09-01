A 61-year-old Madison man has been arrested and charged with murder in the homicide death of a man found dead in a car in Madison on July 8.

The 57-year-old, identified as Mark Trabue of Anson, was found dead in a car parked at a cemetery on East Houghton Street at around 8 p.m. on July 8. His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was conducted by the state medical examiner’s office, according to Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, but details on his manner of death have not been released.

On Friday, Roland Flood of Madison was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Trabue’s death. According to officials, Flood and Trabue had lived together before Trabue’s death.

Flood has been transported to the Somerset County Jail awaiting an arraignment. A court date has not been set at this time.