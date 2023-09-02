PORTLAND, Maine — A friendly face was greeting everyone driving through Vacationland Friday.

“Miles the Maine Turnpike Moose” spent time at the northbound Kennebunk Service Plaza.

Miles was on hand as traffic started to flow on the Maine Turnpike as travelers took to the road for the long holiday weekend. The Maine Turnpike Authority is predicting more than 1 million vehicles will travel on the turnpike this weekend.

The MTA says this is an increase of nearly 3 percent over last year’s Labor Day weekend.

“Today’s definitely going to be the busiest of the four days, and it’s all coming northbound,” Erin Coutney of the Maine Turnpike Authority said. “3 p.m. to 7 p.m. is when we really think you’ll see that peak, but it will probably be busy well into the night.”

On Monday, traffic is expected to be heaviest southbound between noon and 7 p.m.