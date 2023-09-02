In a statement on Wednesday, Emergent BioSolutions, the manufacturer of naloxone — an opioid overdose antidote — announced that its medicine will be available over the counter in stores as early as next week. The Narcan-branded naloxone will have a suggested retail price of $44.99 for a carton featuring two doses, the company announced in the news release.

“A steadfast commitment to expanding access to naloxone has always been at the forefront of our work to help save lives and we’re proud to bring Narcan Nasal Spray to many, many more places,” Paul Williams, Emergent BioSolutions senior vice president, said.

“Expanding availability to online and in-store shelves, increasing awareness and education to reduce stigma, and calling on the public to be prepared, is additive to the current work Emergent does every single day to stem the tide of this public health threat. On the eve of International Overdose Awareness Day, we stand by our ongoing efforts with advocates, patients, customers and policy stakeholders to implement efforts that enhance naloxone distribution to all those in need.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first approved the over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray in late March.

In Maine, naloxone is available for free from most doctor’s offices, can be obtained over the counter without a prescription and can be obtained without cost through the mail due to 2019 legislation passed by Gov. Janet Mills. A 2021 bill allowed the overdose-reversing drug to be used in school buildings.

In the last year, 723 people in Maine died of overdoses, a record number. But suspected overdose deaths declined in the first six months of 2023, 307 people dying, compared with 331 during the same period the previous year.

“The FDA remains committed to addressing the evolving complexities of the overdose crisis,” FDA commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D., said in a news release. “As part of this work, the agency has used its regulatory authority to facilitate greater access to naloxone by encouraging the development of and approving an over-the-counter naloxone product to address the dire public health need.

“Today’s approval of OTC naloxone nasal spray will help improve access to naloxone, increase the number of locations where it’s available and help reduce opioid overdose deaths throughout the country. We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price.”

The U.S. saw more than 100,000 fatal drug overdoses in the year ending October 2022. The primary cause of the overdoses was synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.

Story by Hunter Boyce, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. BDN writer Leela Stockley contributed to this report.