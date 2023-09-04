CASCO, Maine — A search is underway for a 28-year-old man who is presumed to have drowned in Sebago Lake on Sunday night.

Ahmed Doale, 28, of Portland, had been on a boat with another person on Sebago Lake when their boat broke down at around 8:25 p.m., according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The boat drifted into a deep area off the shoreline off Sebago Lake State Park.

Doale got out of the boat to push it, and when pushing, he stepped into deep water. There is a known steep drop in the area where the boat had gotten stuck, according to Latti. Doale became submerged, and a number of people on shore heard yelling and called 911.

A search team was unable to locate the man on Sunday night.

A search party, including a dive team and boats, are continuing to search for Doale.

