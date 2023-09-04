A 60-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Naples on Monday afternoon.

Albert Rogers of Windham had been riding on the Acorn Road, a dirt road, when he struck a 2011 GMC half-ton pickup driven by 72-year-old Steven Bickford of Auburn, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

When officials arrived on scene at around 1:30 p.m., Rogers was found with serious leg injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was then transported to Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight of Maine.

Rogers had not been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials said. Bickford was not injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing, but officials believe that a curve in the roadway that limited visibility contributed to the crash. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.