Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2019.

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season while celebrating the country’s workforce. Whether you escape for a mini road trip or relax in gorgeous Maine, it’s easy to make memories during this three-day weekend.

We’re taking a look back at 65 years of the Labor Day holiday through photos of fairs, beaches and 5-mile runs.

What are your favorite Labor Day memories? Share them in the comments section below.

People poured into and through Bangor at Union Station on Labor Day weekend in this 1954 file photo. Credit: F. Norman Webb / BDN Credit: Spike Webb

A girl holds a large pumpkin at the Blue Hill Fair in 1965. Credit: BDN file photo Credit: File

Mainers check out the animals at the Blue Hill Fair in 1986. Credit: BDN file photo Credit: File

Runners compete in the 1987 Bangor Labor Day 5-mile race. Credit: Bob DeLong / BDN Credit: Bob DeLong

Several tourists enjoy the sunlight on the Stonington Fish Pier on Labor Day 1993. Credit: BDN file photo Credit: File

Maine author-actor-teacher Harlan Baker performs his one-man play “Jimmy Higgins: A Life in the Labor Movement” during Food AND Medicine and Eastern Maine Labor Council’s Labor Day picnic at the Solidarity Center in Brewer in this 2009 file photo. Credit: John Clarke Russ / BDN Credit: John Clarke Russ

If you want to see more vintage Maine photos, click here.