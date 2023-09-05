An Atkinson man has been indicted for his role in a 2022 crash on Interstate 95 in Waterville that left a woman dead.

Bradford Enos, 39, was indicted on the manslaughter charge in August, according to CBS affiliate WABI.

Icy conditions on I-95 caused numerous crashes near the Messalonskee Bridge about 7:19 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2022, causing traffic to become congested, the Maine State Police said at the time.

Michelle Demchak, 59, of Madison stopped her Ford Escape to assist the driver of a 2014 Hyundai Accent that had crashed into the bridge railing.

Enos, who was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 towing a car carrier, allegedly hit the Hyundai and Demchak, according to the state police.

Demchak died at the scene.