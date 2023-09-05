A piece of metal impaled the windshield of a Jeep on the Maine Turnpike Tuesday morning, nearly hitting the driver’s face, according to police.

The exterior of the vehicle with the metal object stuck through the windshield. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

The driver, a 21-year-old woman from New Hampshire, told police she was driving south near Mile 61 on the Maine Turnpike in Gray at about 10:20 a.m. when a vehicle in front of her ran over and kicked up a piece of metal debris.

The object hit the windshield of her Jeep Wrangler where it impaled itself, stopping only inches from her face, according to police.

Police say the driver was able to safely pull over to the side of the road. She suffered only minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

One lane of the Turnpike was shut down for approximately one hour.