A man was rescued Monday morning after he fell from rocks into the ocean off York.

The man was near the southern end of Bald Head Cliff about 8 a.m. when he fell off the rocks and into the ocean, according to York Beach Fire and Rescue.

The man attempted to swim to a nearby buoy while a witness tried to flag down a lobster boat for help, York Beach Fire and Rescue said Monday.

By the time first responders arrived, the man was 30 to 50 feet away from shore.

First responders were able to make contact with the lobster boat, which then made its way over to the man and the crew aboard helped him out of the water. The man was then taken to Perkins Cove, where he was evaluated.

York Beach Fire and Rescue thanked the lobster boat crew in a statement, noting they saved the man from “becoming hypothermic or worse, drowning.”