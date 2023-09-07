A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after a collision with a truck that was pulling out of a business on Turner Road in Auburn.

Auburn Police and Fire were called at about 1 p.m. to the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Turner Road (Route 4), in the area of Wallingford’s Equipment.

An initial investigation by police determined that the pickup truck, which was towing a trailer, was exiting Wallingford’s when it collided with a motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Turner Road.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, and the pick-up truck driver was uninjured, according to police.

Two lanes of Route 4 remained closed Thursday afternoon while the crash was reconstructed.

Police are not releasing additional details about the crash until they have notified the family of the deceased.

