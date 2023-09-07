A Maine man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a bakery in Waterville that left one person injured.

Police say they responded to the Country Kitchen Bakery Outlet at 410 Kennedy Memorial Drive around 3:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired during an altercation at the bakery.

When police arrived, they learned that a man drove himself to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say they determined that 25-year-old Christopher McKenna of Winslow shot the man during the altercation.

McKenna was arrested at the scene and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Police say McKenna was unable to pay the $500 cash bail and is being held at the Kennebec County Jail.