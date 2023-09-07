Delta Air Lines announced this week that it is partnering with Tom Brady. So, what exactly will the former New England Patriots quarterback be doing?

In a press release, Delta announced that Brady will connect with the airline as a “long-term strategic advisor.” That’s a pretty vague title. It’s up there with “executive producer” in terms of jobs that don’t tell us much.

Delta described it as a “unique partnership” that “includes multiple elements that will involve Brady in strategic initiatives alongside Delta’s global employee base, customers and other key stakeholders.”

What does any of that mean? Delta says that Brady’s efforts will focus on three things: Partner with Delta to develop and advise on strategic training and teamwork tools for the airline’s more than 90,000 employees; Support the company’s brand identity in select elements of Delta’s marketing and customer engagement; Support Delta’s work to positively impact communities where employees live and work.

Brady’s first steps toward fulfilling that role will include him working with Delta for “onboarding, cultural familiarity and immersion into the Delta organization.” The former quarterback will also appear in an interview series with Delta CEO Ed Bastian called “Gaining Altitude.”

“I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady said in the press release. “Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane. Those championship teams were built off of great leadership and a commitment to excellence, and Delta certainly shares those qualities. Now, alongside Ed and the Delta team, I look forward to playing my part to continue the company’s success.”

Since officially stepping away from the NFL earlier this year, Brady has been active in his various business endeavors. In addition to his sports training and apparel companies, Brady has also transitioned from being a player to an owner. Over the past year, Brady joined the Las Vegas Raiders and the Premier League’s Birmingham City as a minority owner.