The state medical examiner is calling the death of a woman found near a road in South Portland a homicide.

Danielle Goodwin, 52, of Freeport was found deceased along Clark’s Pond Road in South Portland on Tuesday evening by police, who were called to the site at 5 p.m., Maine State Police said in a press release.

In an email to the BDN, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss described the location as off the road near a Home Depot.

South Portland Police detectives and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit detectives investigated the area throughout the night and into the next day. Goodwin was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday and she was identified.

The medical examiner’s office subsequently ruled Goodwin’s death a homicide. Moss said police are not releasing the cause of death at this time.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle Goodwin was last seen in, a blue 2016 Honda CRV, Maine registration 2773VM. If located, or if you have any information, contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076, ext. 9.