This article was originally published in August 2022.

When you think coastal Maine hiking, you probably think Acadia National Park.

Yes, the park has 120 miles of hiking trails and 26 peaks to summit, but it can also draw large crowds during the summer. It could also be hours away from your current location.

If you want some solitude or are just elsewhere in Maine but still want to have an unforgettable adventure, here are eight hikes you’ll find along the coast with gorgeous views of creeks, coves, bays and the ocean beyond.

A rocky overlook atop 150-foot cliffs is one of the highlights of the Cliff Trail in Harpswell. From the overlook, hikers get a great view of Long Reach and an unnamed island. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Forming a loop that visits the water and an overlook atop dramatic 150-foot cliffs, the Cliff Trail is one of the most popular hiking destinations in the coastal town of Harpswell. The white-blazed Cliff Trail leads to an overlook at the edge of Henry Creek, a grassy expanse where you’ll likely spot some birds. The Cliff Trail then strikes east to climb over a ridge and down to the shore of Long Reach, just one of the many fingers of the ocean to be found in Harpswell.

The Sprague River wetlands are seen from the rocky summit of Morse Mountain in Phippsburg on April 30, 2015. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

The hike is about 2 miles, one way, and travels to the summit of Morse Mountain — just under 180 feet above sea level — then down to Seawall Beach. The hike to the summit of Morse Mountain and Seawall Beach runs through the Bates-Morse Mountain Conservation Area and lies on the coast between the banks of Sprague River and Morse River, and extends to the edge of Seawall Beach. From the summit, you’ll be able to see the winding Sprague River and surrounding wetlands, all the way to the ocean.

Outer Head (an island tern sanctuary) and Griffith Head are seen from East Beach of Reid State Park on June 26, 2015, in Georgetown. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Thousands of people visit this park each year to walk the park’s long sand beaches and explore the easy, family-friendly trails. The most difficult trail starts near the parking area for Mile Beach and leads up a set of uneven stone steps to the top of Griffith Head, where there are coin-operated viewing scopes. From that spot, visitors can spot the lighthouses on Seguin Island, The Cuckolds and Hendricks Head. Also visible from Griffith Head is Outer Head, which is a tern sanctuary, and Southport, where Rachel Carson wrote “Silent Spring.”

Mount Megunticook in Camden. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

The highest of the Camden Hills, Mount Megunticook rises 1,385 feet above sea level at the heart of Camden Hills State Park. Though the mountain’s summit is forested, there are several open granite ledges located along its slopes that offer stunning views of Penobscot Bay. Among those is Ocean Lookout, where you can look southeast to Penobscot Bay and nearby islands, including Vinalhaven and North Haven. Inland, you can see Mount Battie and the road leading up it, as well as Bald Mountain and Ragged Mountain.

At the summit of Bald Rock Mountain in Camden Hills State Park are rock ledges that offer open views of Penobscot Bay. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Rising about 1,200 feet above sea level in Camden Hills State Park, Bald Rock Mountain is one of the most popular hikes in midcoast Maine. With rock outcroppings near the summit that offer breathtaking views of Penobscot Bay, the mountain features a gradual, well-maintained trail that’s great for families and pets. From both overlooks is an open view of Penobscot Bay and its many islands, including Islesboro, North Haven, Vinalhaven, Deer Isle and many smaller islands. And on an especially clear day, you can see even farther, to the mountains of Mount Desert Island.

The summit loop trail of John B. Mountain brings hikers to views of Eggemoggin Reach, Blue Hill Mountain and the Camden Hills. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

John B. Mountain is a small mountain, rising just 250 feet above sea level in Brooksville. Yet from its partially open summit and rocky ledges, hikers are rewarded with stunning views of Eggemoggin Reach, Blue Hill Mountain and the Camden Hills. The interconnecting trails on the property total about 1 mile, and the trail leading to the mountain’s summit is steep for a good stretch.

The Summit Loop Trail on Pigeon Hill offers wide open views of the nearby ocean on Feb. 14, 2013, in Steuben. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Pigeon Hill is the highest coastal property in Washington County, rising 317 feet above sea level near Chitman Point in Steuben. From the top of the hill, hikers enjoy unobstructed views of Pigeon Hill Bay and Little Bois Bubert Island to the south, Douglas Island Harbor to the east, and Dyer Bay and the small Carrying Place Cove to the southwest.

On a clear day, hikers can see the tall lighthouse of Petit Manan Island in the distance.

Also visible to the northwest of Pigeon Hill on a clear day are Schoodic Mountain, Black Mountain and Caribou Mountain, all of which rise just over 1,000 feet above sea level.

A calm ocean reflects the blue sky on June 2, off the coast of Cutler Coast Public Reserved Land. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Cutler Coast Public Reserved Land is a state-owned swath of wilderness in eastern Maine that has become increasingly popular thanks to a series of great reviews in national publications. The property covers 12,334 acres and includes about 4.5 miles of rocky coastline that overlooks the Bay of Fundy. The popular outdoor destination features more than 10 miles of hiking trails that lead to five backcountry tent sites.