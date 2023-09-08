Police are searching for the driver who fled from a fiery crash in Raymond early Friday morning.

The driver was traveling in a black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Brown Road about 2:05 a.m. when the truck left the road, struck an embankment, rolled onto its roof and caught fire, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver managed to escape from the wreck and flee on foot before police arrived.

By the time police and firefighters arrived, the Chervolet was fully engulfed in flames, the sheriff’s office said Friday morning.

Evidence suggests the driver was injured in the crash and was potentially picked up by another driver, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol appear to be factors.