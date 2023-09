A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a crash in Bar Harbor.

Stephen Montminy, 65, of Bar Harbor was speeding and passing other vehicles on a motorcycle on Route 198, near Sargeant Drive, about 8 a.m., according to CBS affiliate WABI.

Montminy went off the road, rolled and he was thrown from the motorcycle, the TV station reported.

Montminy, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.