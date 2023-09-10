RAYMOND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff’s are commending the efforts of a deputy who ended a dangerous drunk driving situation in Raymond.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday police say they pulled over a car on Webbs Mills Road that had allegedly left the scene of a disturbance in Gray just before.

The deputy on scene arrested 44-year-old Susan Brown of Topsham for Operating Under the Influence, police said.

Cops say while arresting Brown, the passenger in the car, 42-year-old Mark Whittaker of Raymond, moved to the driver side and attempted to drive away after he learned the car would be towed.

Police say Whittaker was highly intoxicated and had a suspended license.

Police add that the deputy had to forcefully remove him from the car.

Whittaker was charged with Refusing to Submit to Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office credited the deputy for preventing a second drunk driver from getting on the road.