Bangor city councilors ostensibly devoted another $2.2 million in pandemic relief funding to four local organizations that plan to use the money to preserve and expand child care and add low-income housing for people with a mental health diagnosis, among other endeavors.

The funds approved during a city council workshop on Monday were the latest applications for pandemic relief funding to be decided upon. Councilors had another four applications on the agenda to be considered on Monday, but those were postponed to next week for lack of time.

The council has spent recent months combing through 60 requests for a piece of the more than $20 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed in 2021. The city had about $8.3 million left to spend prior to Monday’s decisions.

The largest award approved on Monday was a $1.5 million allocation to Penquis CAP to help the organization create a child care center in Bangor that would consolidate four of the organization’s existing child care centers. The new building will save the organization from rising lease costs it has seen in its existing centers and bring the organization’s capacity from 128 to 144.

Councilors were initially hesitant to support the project over concerns that one child care center would be difficult for some families to reach if they lack transportation, but Penquis CAP said very few families currently walk their children to day care. Additionally, it would be easier for the organization to offer transportation for families who need it in the future when all children are going to one location.

Councilors also agreed to give Together Place Housing $375,000 to purchase and renovate a six-unit building in Bangor to provide housing to up to 10 low-income people diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

Together Place Housing doesn’t have a property in mind, so the city gave the organization a year to search for an appropriate one before the city will hand over the money to purchase and renovate it.

Food AND Medicine’s request for $261,342 was also approved in full on Monday. The Bangor organization will use the money to employ an additional full-time peer workforce navigator for three years, building upon an existing program that provides services to residents of seven counties.

Finally, the council unanimously approved giving $50,000 to St. Andre Home to support the organization’s CourageLIVES program, which provides behavioral health care and support services for anyone impacted by human trafficking, exploitation, and domestic and sexual violence.

Though councilors effectively approved the allocations on Monday, they’ll officially rubber stamp the awards in an upcoming city council meeting.