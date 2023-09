A Saco teen is missing.

Cameron Wiggins-Mehlman, 14, was last seen at his home at 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Saco Police Department.

Wiggins-Mehlman is believed to be headed to either Westbrook or Portland, Saco police Monday.

Wiggins-Mehlman was described as standing 5-foot-5, weighing 120 pounds and having brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Wiggins-Mehlman’s whereabouts can call the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.