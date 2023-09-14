Police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with terrorizing after he brought an unloaded gun to Westbrook High School on Thursday.

School officials say they were notified about a student being in possession of a weapon at about 10 a.m. and brought the student to the office with help from the school resource officer.

The school was simultaneously put into lockdown, meaning all classrooms were closed, locked, and secured.

Police say the student had an unloaded handgun in his possession. He was then taken into custody.

“The safety of all students and staff has been our top priority through this situation. All students and staff are safe,” Westbrook Superintendent Dr. Peter Lancia said in a letter to parents.

The lockdown was lifted at about 11 a.m., and all students and staff resumed their usual school day activities, according to school officials.

Lancia said there is no ongoing threat to safety at Westbrook High School.

“We are thankful to the Westbrook PD for their immediate response and to the responsible students who alerted administration to the situation,” he said. “We are also thankful to the entire WHS community for their response to this situation.”

The student was charged with theft of a firearm and terrorizing, according to police.

Westbrook Police Chief Sean Lally praised the student who reported the incident, saying he “put his classmates and school community first and had the courage to speak up. I commend him for it.”