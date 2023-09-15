A man and woman were found dead Wednesday afternoon in Hiram in an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies of Stephanie Ranieri, 43, and Chad Adams, 48, both of Hiram, were found dead outside a Clemons Cove home about 4 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Maine medical examiner’s office on Thursday ruled Ranieri’s death was a homicide and Adams’ death a suicide.

Ranieri and Adams had been in a relationship, Moss said Friday.

The deaths remain under investigation.