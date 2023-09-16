A version of this story was originally published in October 2017.

As Hurricane Lee passes through Maine on Saturday, some residents will invariably lose power. Foods exposed to warmer temperatures when refrigerators and freezers lose power can quickly become dangerous sources of bacterial infection.

To avoid food borne illnesses, The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers these recommendations:

—Monitor the temperature of refrigerators and freezers and discard any perishable food or beverage that has been above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or more. Throw out any food that has an unusual odor, color or texture.

— Leave the freezer door closed during a power outage to help keep frozen foods safe for about two days, or one day if the freezer is only half full. Adding ice or dry ice can help keep foods colder longer. Once power is restored, it is safe to refreeze thawed foods that still contain ice crystals or that feel cold and solid to the touch.

— Leave the refrigerator door shut as much as possible. Refrigerated items should be safe as long as they are kept cool and the power is out no more than about four to six hours. Do not taste a food to see if it has spoiled. Remember that some foods may look and smell fine, but if they’ve been at room temperature longer than two hours, bacteria can multiply rapidly. Cooking may not make a food that has developed toxic bacteria safe.

— Use good kitchen hygiene to prevent food-borne illnesses. Wash hands frequently with warm water and soap or use an alcohol-based hand cleaner if water is in short supply. Keep countertops, knives and utensils clean, especially when handling raw meats.