The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said a 50-year-old man has died after a tree fell on his vehicle while he was driving on Route 1 in Searsport just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

The tree also took down power lines when it fell. Crews on the scene had to wait until the power was shut off to the lines on top of the vehicle before they could reach the victim.

The man was transportedf to the hospital, where he later died.