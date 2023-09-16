Update: Robert C. Brown was found safe Saturday.

Sanford police is asking for the public’s help locating a 65-year-old resident.

Robert C. Brown of Sanford was last seen Sept. 14 dropping his wife off at her job in Rochester, New Hampshire, according to a press statement from police spokesperson Matthew Gagne.

Brown is believed to be driving a white 2008 Ford Super Duty pickup truck with a DiamondBack bed cover. His license plate number is 7955XP.

Gagne says Brown is most likely in the Dover Rochester or Sanford area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sanford police at 207-324-3644.