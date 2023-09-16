A Sanford man Saturday who was last seen Thursday dropping his wife off at her job in Rochester, New Hampshire, was found Saturday.

Unidentified people found Robert C. Brown, 65, in his vehicle while walking in the woods near River and Washington streets In Dover, New Hampshire, according to a release from the Sanford Police Department. Robert’s vehicle had slid down an embankment and had become stuck. Robert was trapped in his vehicle and unable to get out.

Robert was transferred to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.