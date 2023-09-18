After Treworgy Family Orchards took top prize for the second year in a row in a national competition naming the country’s best corn mazes, we’re looking back at some of the whimsical designs from years past at the Levant orchard.

The family farm has been designing intricate labyrinths, with checkpoints hidden within, for more than two decades. Starting with the very first maze grown in the shape of a popped piece of corn, the Treworgy family has come up with unique and puzzling designs every year since 2001.

Growing the corn maze starts with a theme. Once the family determines the theme and design, the corn is planted, and rows are mapped out to make the maze walkways. It takes around 60,000 corn plants to make the mazes, and once they grow to full height, the plants make navigation a challenge.

Take a look at past corn maze designs by clicking each photo to view it full size, and use the arrows to navigate the gallery.