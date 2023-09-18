After Treworgy Family Orchards took top prize for the second year in a row in a national competition naming the country’s best corn mazes, we’re looking back at some of the whimsical designs from years past at the Levant orchard. 

The family farm has been designing intricate labyrinths, with checkpoints hidden within, for more than two decades. Starting with the very first maze grown in the shape of a popped piece of corn, the Treworgy family has come up with unique and puzzling designs every year since 2001. 

Growing the corn maze starts with a theme. Once the family determines the theme and design, the corn is planted, and rows are mapped out to make the maze walkways. It takes around 60,000 corn plants to make the mazes, and once they grow to full height, the plants make navigation a challenge. 

Take a look at past corn maze designs by clicking each photo to view it full size, and use the arrows to navigate the gallery. 

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2021 Corn Maze Design “Charlotte’s Web.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2019 Corn Maze Design “Blueberries for Sal.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2020 Corn Maze Design “Celebrating 200 Years.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2018 Corn Maze Design “Corn Ships Ahoy.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2016 Corn Maze Design “The Good Knight and The Dragon.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2015 Corn Maze Design “Edwin the Elephant.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2017 Corn Maze Design “Paul Bunyan.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2013 Corn Maze Design “Royal Lion.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2009 Corn Maze Design “The Amazing Metamorphosis.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2014 Corn Maze Design “Corn Train.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2022 Corn Maze Design “Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2012 Corn Maze Design “The Great Gobbler.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2008 Corn Maze Design “World’s Largest Tractor.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2011 Corn Maze Design “Charlie Horse.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2003 Corn Maze Design “Celtic Labyrinth.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2010 Corn Maze Design “Rascally Rabbit.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2006 Corn Maze Design “El Pollo Loco.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2007 Corn Maze Design “Shear Sheep Madness.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2002 Corn Maze Design “Alligator.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2004 Corn Maze Design “Maine Black Bear.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ inaugural 2001 Corn Maze Design “Popcorn.”

Treworgy Family Orchards’ 2005 Corn Maze Design “Fish Fluster.”

