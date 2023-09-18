A Deer Isle man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Stonington.

Lionel Nault, 30, was riding a black 1999 Kawasaki ZX750 motorcycle south on Burnt Cove Road about 1:05 p.m. when he crested a hill and came upon a stopped white 2019 International Harvester, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Nault swerved to avoid the truck, but he lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected, the sheriff’s office said Monday morning.

Nault, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Ivonne Guerrero, 31, of Hamiliton, Ohio, who was operating the International Harvester, was stopped to inspect power lines for storm damage. Guerrero wasn’t injured in the crash.

The motorcycle sustained “considerable” damage, while there was no damage to the International Harvester.

The crash remains under investigation.