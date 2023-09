Students at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham were sent home on Monday after the school received a bomb threat.

MSAD 75 Superintendent Heidi O’Leary said a bomb threat came into the school by voicemail on Sunday at about 9 p.m.

Students were initially diverted to the high school on Monday morning but were they were sent home at 9:15 a.m. out of an abundance of caution, O’Leary said.

Police searched the school with a dog and found no explosives, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.