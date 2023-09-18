Casco Bay High School students in Portland are safe after an active shooter threat on Monday morning.

Portland Public Schools sent a text message to parents just before 10 a.m. that police had received a text that there was an active shooter at Casco Bay High School and PATHS on Allen Avenue.

Students and staff evacuated the building. Initially, dozens of students and staff members were taken down the road a few blocks to a commercial area where they waited.

Authorities say 15 Portland police officers arrived to secure the perimeter and begin their search of the school. After the search was completed, the school was deemed all clear with no threats, according to police.

In another message from the district, school officials said students were safe and had walked to Lyman Moore Middle School.

Parents were urged not to pick up their kids. Students were seen returning to the school by bus.

Steve Mezzapelle, a bus driver and ed-tech, said he initially thought it may have been a drill, but they were then told to go to Allen Avenue, which is not their normal spot.

He said that there was a lot of confusion about what was going on.

“I felt like seeing the police officers right on scene right away just kind of gave a sense of security. And so, I think that was, at least for me, I was very impressed that there was such a quick response,” Mezzapelle said.

In a press release, the Portland Police Department called the text “unfounded.”

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information about this incident to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.