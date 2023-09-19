A Brooksville bakery and pizza restaurant has been chosen as one of the New York Times’ 50 favorite restaurants of the year.

Tinder Hearth, owned and operated by Lydia Moffet and Tim Semler, is the only Maine restaurant on the national list.

New York Times food writer Kim Severson focused her praise on the restaurant’s wood-fired pizza, made in limited numbers, four nights a week on crusts leavened with wild yeast.

“The thrill comes from a rotating cast of toppings that might include pork meatballs, chile and garden mint, or confit cherry tomatoes, caramelized onion and ricotta with pops of fresh green coriander and honey,” Severson wrote.

Following the Times’ recommendation might be a challenge. Last year, Tinder Hearth pizza was so popular, diners had to enter a lottery to get a reservation.