An elected judge in Piscataquis County accused of drunk driving has rejected a deal offer and demanded a jury trial.

Piscataquis County Probate Judge Benjamin Cabot is charged with operating under the influence, a Class D misdemeanor. His case in Piscataquis County court is pending.

Cabot, 40, was pulled over around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, April 9, in Big Moose Township, according to a summons. He had a blood alcohol content of .15, almost double the legal limit of .08, court records show.

Cabot was elected as probate judge in November 2020. His term expires at the end of 2024.

“Mr. Cabot has pled not guilty and intends to defend himself against this allegation,” his attorney, Richard Hartley, said. “We believe that the facts will lead to his acquittal.”

Cabot rejected an offer from the state of Maine. He wants a jury trial, and the state will not offer a deal, according to court records.

A Class D OUI carries a fine of at least $500 and a 150-day license suspension, if the driver does not have a previous OUI conviction in the last 10 years, according to Maine law.