A business in Portland is getting a lot of attention after a pizza review from the founder of Barstool Sports.

David Portnoy paid a visit to Maine recently to try a few slices, and it seems he was impressed with Monte’s Fine Foods on Washington Avenue.

In a video that’s got around 250,000 views on YouTube, and more than 2 million views on all his platforms, Portnoy gave Monte’s Roman style pizza 8.4 out of 10, saying it had a great sauce and a crunch that was “out of this world.”

Since the video came out over the weekend, Monte’s said it’s experiencing unprecedented demand for pizza and is taking steps to make more.

Monte’s also is offering $10 gift cards to any customer waiting longer than 20 minutes for slices.

“We are thrilled and very happy that Dave enjoyed our pizza. Grateful for the support,” Monte’s Fine Foods Owner Steve Quattrucci said.