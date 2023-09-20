A 77-year-old man is recovering after being attacked by a gray fox in Farmingdale.

The man was taking his trash out around 10 a.m. Tuesday when the gray fox bit him on the leg and hand, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Game wardens responded and shot the fox, but the animal ran under a collapsed barn on the property, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Wildlife officials believe the gray fox is dead, but they were not able to get to it to have it tested for rabies.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for the bites and to get a rabies shot.

It is unclear whether the fox was rabid.

There have been multiple other rabid animal attacks throughout the state this year.