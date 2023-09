Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Glenburn, police said.

The vehicle was traveling west at a high speed on Philips Road near Merryman Road when it went off the road into a ditch, hit a culvert and rolled over, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, which was called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

All three males in the car were killed. Police did not immediately identify the passengers and said they’re still investigating the crash.