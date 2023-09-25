A Caribou man pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Bangor for his role in an Aroostook and Penobscot County drug trafficking conspiracy.

James King, 54, faces 10 years to life in prison and up to a $10 million fine for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and elsewhere between January 2018 and December 2021, according to court records. After serving time, King could also face supervised release for five years to the rest of his life.

Eight of the 21 defendants in this case and related ones have been sentenced and nine of the remaining 13 defendants have pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Maine.