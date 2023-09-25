First responders, health care workers and military can see this Wednesday’s Dropkick Murphys concert at the Bangor waterfront for free.

Wednesday’s show features the Massachusetts punk band, as well as The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor waterfront.

Waterfront Concerts announced Monday that active, retired and reserve military; police, firefighters, EMS and dispatch workers, and health care professionals, including doctors, registered nurses, pharmacists, support staff and technicians can get two free tickets for themselves and a spouse or immediate family member.

Those eligible can get their tickets at the “First Responders Night Ticket Booth” across the street from the Northeast entrance to the venue starting at 3 p.m. the day of the show.

Those claiming the tickets must present a military ID, first responder ID, work ID, paperwork or uniform.